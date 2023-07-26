Govt works on mental health as a priority in ‘Mission Mode,’: Union Minister Bharti Pravin Pawar

The government views mental health as a significant public health issue and has undertaken initiatives to improve facilities and train healthcare professionals under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated Union minister Bharti Pravin Pawar on Wednesday. Speaking at a national conference on mental healthcare organized by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at Vigyan Bhawan, she expressed concern over the societal misunderstanding and stigma surrounding mental health.

The government has adopted a “mission mode” approach to address mental health concerns, emphasizing its importance and urgency. Various measures are being implemented to enhance mental healthcare facilities and provide training to doctors and experts in the field. Despite these efforts, there is still a need to change societal attitudes towards mental health, as it continues to be misconceived and not given the attention it deserves.

By recognizing mental health as a vital aspect of public well-being, the government aims to create greater awareness, reduce stigma, and ensure that adequate support and resources are available for those in need. The commitment to mental health issues remains a priority, and efforts are ongoing to foster a more inclusive and understanding society.