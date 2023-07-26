Kerala CM’s Speech at Oommen Chandy Memorial Marred by Bizarre ‘Mic Hiss’

In an unexpected turn of events, the Cantonment wing of the Kerala Police in Thiruvananthapuram has taken up a rather unusual case involving interference in the microphone used by Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan. The Cantonment Police initiated the case under section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011, which deals with penalties for causing grave violations of public order or danger. As per the section, it addresses those who knowingly engage in acts that endanger public safety.

During a commemoration meeting for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, organized by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), CM Pinarayi Vijayan was interrupted by cries of ‘Oommen Chandy ki jai’ from the balcony, predominantly consisting of Congress workers. KPCC chief K Sudhakaran had to intervene to restore silence. Subsequently, as the Chief Minister began his speech, there was a brief but loud interference in the microphone, lasting approximately 16 seconds, which was eventually sorted out.

The Cantonment Police seized the equipment involved, including the microphone, amplifier, and wires, but no arrests have been made yet. They are currently conducting a probe into the incident, and experts from the Department of Electrical Inspectorate will examine the items.

Despite some dismissing it as a technical glitch, the Cantonment Police decided to take action on the mic interference. Reacting to this, Rahul Mamkootathil, State General Secretary of the Youth Congress, humorously remarked, “Arrest the mic.” Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram DCC President, Palode Ravi, suggested that the interference might have resulted from people accidentally stepping on wires due to the crowd around the speaker sets.

The incident has garnered mixed reactions, with Minister for Co-operation, VN Vasavan, condemning the behavior of Congress supporters and emphasizing the importance of treating guests with respect. He expressed his disapproval through a Facebook post, stating, “Treating guests properly is part of our identity. No point expecting goodness from Nazareth…”

As the investigation proceeds, the case over this peculiar ‘mic hiss’ incident continues to intrigue and raise questions about the scope of penal actions in such situations.