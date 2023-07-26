Kerala Govt Raises Bar License Fee by Rs 5L, Plans Todd rebranding in Liquor Policy.

The Kerala Government recently unveiled its new liquor policy for the financial year, bringing significant changes to the alcohol industry. The bar license fee has been raised from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh, following the Cabinet’s approval.

Last year, liquor sales in the state saw a 2.4 per cent increase, resulting in an additional income of Rs 340 crore. Encouraged by this growth, the government aims to further develop the alcohol sector.

One notable aspect of the policy involves the rebranding of toddy produced in Kerala as ‘Kerala Toddy’. The move is intended to attract more tourists, and to support this, toddy shops will now be awarded star-ratings.

In an effort to cater to the peak tourism seasons, the government will issue temporary permits to restaurants, allowing them to serve alcohol and wine during these periods.

Despite calls to end the practice of dry days, where liquor sales are banned on the first of every month, the government has decided to maintain it for now. This decision was met with opposition from trade unions, and the government cited the relatively low impact on revenue due to liquor sales spiking the day before the dry day.

The policy was initially planned to be announced in April but was delayed due to various reasons. Additionally, the government is exploring the possibility of distributing alcohol in IT parks, with the matter currently being reviewed by an Assembly Subject Committee. The IT sector has also requested a reduction in the fee associated with this proposal.

These changes reflect the government’s efforts to streamline the liquor industry while maintaining a balance between economic growth and public interests.