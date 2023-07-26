Kiara Advani Shines as ‘Desi Barbie’ outfit at India Couture Week

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani made a stunning appearance at the India Couture Week (ICW) wearing a bold Barbie-inspired outfit from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. The designers unveiled their collection “Renaissance Reverie,” which featured exquisite bridal wear for men and women, drawing inspiration from their love for art and their travel experiences.

Kiara, no stranger to the ICW ramp, looked resplendent in a vibrant pink ensemble adorned with bead and sequin work. The outfit comprised a top with a plunging neckline, a skirt with a high slit, and a long train at the back, earning it comparisons to the iconic Barbie doll.

As the showstopper for Falguni and Shane Peacock, Kiara expressed her delight with the outfit’s versatility and praised the designers for infusing their creations with detail and glamour. She was thrilled to be back on the runway after a long hiatus due to the pandemic and her work commitments. Kiara’s husband’s family was present at the event, making the evening even more special for her.

Falguni and Shane Peacock described Kiara as their muse and aimed to channel her inner Barbie to showcase her stunning beauty and intelligence. The India Couture Week, presented by Hyundai Motor India and organized by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will continue until August 2.