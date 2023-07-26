Over 2,300 Yatris begin Amarnath yatra from Jammu

Under tight security, more than 2,300 yatris departed from the base camp on Wednesday to undertake a pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas. Since July 1, the annual yatra began from the tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district in the Kashmir Valley, attracting over 3.35 lakh pilgrims to pay their respects at the cave shrine.

The morning departure from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas involved 2,372 pilgrims, including 1,955 men, 357 women, 54 seers, and six children, traveling in a convoy of 103 vehicles. The Central Reserve Police Force provided heavy security for the convoy. The pilgrims heading to Baltal were the first to leave the camp, consisting of 671 individuals in 33 vehicles, followed by a second convoy of 1,701 pilgrims in 70 vehicles heading for Pahalgam.

Since June 29, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims, more than 1.30 lakh pilgrims have departed from the Bhagwati Nagar camp for the valley.