Rajnath Singh: India Prepared to Cross LoC to Uphold Honor

In a solemn ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial on Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the brave soldiers who fought in the Kargil war. He emphasized India’s unwavering commitment to maintaining its honor and dignity, stating that if the need arises, the country is prepared to cross the Line of Control (LoC). Singh urged civilians to stand ready to support the soldiers directly on the battlefield, drawing inspiration from the participation of civilians in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking about the Kargil war, the minister expressed the sentiment that it was imposed on India and acknowledged the sacrifices made by the brave sons of the nation who put the country first.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed on 26th July, commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan and honors the 559 soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1999 conflict. The event took place at Lamochen viewpoint in Ladakh, where war heroes and the families of fallen soldiers came together to remember their brave souls.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest at the event, and a cultural program graced by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande was held. A touching tribute was paid to the fallen soldiers with 559 lamps lit at the Veer Bhoomi, symbolizing each braveheart.

During the ceremony, the Army chief also felicitated the families of the fallen soldiers in an event known as Shaurya Sandhya. The occasion saw the presence of military dignitaries, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, and War Heroes of Kargil, along with members of the general public, all united in honoring the sacrifice of the courageous soldiers who fought in Operation Vijay.