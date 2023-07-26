Tail strike at Ahmedabad Airport: License of IndiGo pilots temporarily canceled

New Delhi: Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the license of IndiGo pilot and co-pilot for having made a tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad Airport last month. Their licenses were suspended for 3 months and 1 month, respectively. A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing.

The Indigo aircraft was involved in a tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad on June 15. No injuries were reported during the incident. DGCA said its investigation revealed that the crew carried out the landing in deviation of established standard operating procedures (SOPs). ‘Accordingly, both the crew members were issued a show cause notice by DGCA. After examination of their replies and relevant facts of the matter, the license of the PIC has been suspended for a period of 03 months and co-pilot has been suspended for a period of 01 month for violation of the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements and SOPs’, DGCA said on Wednesday.