To avoid accidents, Maharashtra man chants on Samruddhi Motorway

According to authorities, a man has been charged with organising a crowd at a location on the Samruddhi expressway where a bus fire lost 25 lives, constructing a ‘mahamrutyunjay yantra,’ and reciting mantras to ward off accidents.

The anti-superstition organisation Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti’s Hamid Dabholkar opposed to it and urged the authorities look into the situation.

On July 1, a private bus caught fire on the Samruddhi expressway in the Buldhana region of Maharashtra, leaving 25 people dead and severely burned.

According to the authorities, on 23 July, Nilesh Adhav, a resident of Buldhana, gathered a group of individuals at the scene of the accident at Pimpalkhuta in the Sindkhedraja sector of the motorway, where he installed a ‘mahamrutyunjay yantra’ and performed the ‘mahamrutyunjay japa.’

Adhav mislead the public by claiming on social media that the ‘mahamrutyunjay yantra’ would prevent any accidents within a five-kilometer radius.

The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practises and Black Magic Act, 2013, was registered against Adhav by the Buldhana police on Monday, and an investigation was ongoing.

Notably, an official had reported that over 80 people had died in traffic accidents on the Maharashtra Samruddhi expressway in the previous six months.