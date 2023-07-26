Two translocated Cheetahs brought back for health examination at KNP

On Tuesday, officials at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district brought two more translocated cheetahs, Prabhas (male) and Veera (female), back to the enclosure for a health examination. Fortunately, both animals were found to be in good health. However, they will remain in the enclosure until another check-up is conducted. Out of the 20 adult cheetahs that were translocated to Kuno from Namibia and South Africa, only two are now remaining in the free-range area of the park. The health examination of Prabhas and Veera was conducted by KNP veterinarians along with experts from Namibia and South Africa.

According to a press release by Aseem Shrivastava, the chief wildlife warden of Madhya Pradesh, Prabhas and Veera underwent a health examination at the bomas (enclosure) and were found to be in good health. They will remain in the bomas until the next health check-up. Currently, there are a total of 13 cheetahs inside the enclosures, consisting of seven males and six females. On a related note, six cheetahs had their radio collars removed on Monday for health examination. Project Cheetah aims to reintroduce the species in the wild in India and brought a total of 20 cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa. Additionally, four cubs were born to the Namibian cheetah named ‘Jwala’ within the park.