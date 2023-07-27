10,000 IT jobs: Kerala’s Techies Embrace Remote Work from Villages via FOSTeRA

The Department of Electronics and Information Technology has launched the FOSTeRA project to enhance employment opportunities for IT graduates in rural areas of Kerala.

Santhosh Babu, Managing Director of Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL), shared that the project’s objective is to create 10,000 jobs in grama panchayats for unemployed IT/ITeS/BPO graduates residing in villages. The initiative also allows the grama panchayats to establish their own IT/ITeS/BPOs, fostering local economic growth.

By promoting job opportunities in rural areas, the project aims to help mid to large-sized IT/ITeS/BPO companies reduce operational costs and facilitate infrastructure development in these regions.

FOSTeRA provides financial support of up to 50 percent for capital expenditure (CAPEX) for setting up operations, with a maximum limit of Rs 1 lakh per seat. Additionally, operational expenditure (OPEX) will receive up to 50 percent financial support for admissible items.

Santhosh Babu explained that the scheme offers special incentives for diversity, offering further reductions for firms that appoint a significant percentage of women employees. The appointment of differently-abled people or third-gender individuals will also be rewarded with special incentives.

In parallel, the Citi 2.0 initiative, launched in collaboration with nine stakeholders led by the Malabar Chamber of Commerce in Kozhikode, aims to transform Kozhikode into an IT hub. Building on the success of Citi 1.0, this new phase seeks to attract more firms, including top brands, to the city. Efforts include conducting road shows in different states and organizing annual conclaves for publicity.

As part of the development plan, a new block for the Cyber Park is proposed, encompassing an area of 4 lakh square feet, with construction scheduled to begin in the upcoming December.

The President of the Citi 2.0 initiative, Ajayan K Anat, mentioned that the process to register Citi 2.0 as a society is currently underway. MA Mehaboob, President of the Malabar Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the significant strides made by Kozhikode in the IT sector during the last two years, particularly amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.