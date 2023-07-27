After shooting himself with AK-47, Odisha police officer in critical condition

An officer of the Odisha Police shot himself with an AK-47 weapon at the superintendent of police’s office in Koraput district on Wednesday, critically injuring the left side of his face, according to a senior officer.

The injured policeman was taken to SLN Medical College and Hospital and later transferred to Visakhapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as his condition worsened, a senior officer said. The injured policeman was identified as 37-year-old deputy subedar Narendra Biswal, a sub-inspector rank officer posted in the district police’s anti-Naxal unit.

At the district police headquarters in Koraput, in Biswal’s chamber, the incident happened about 11.40 a.m.

DIG (south-western range) Charan Singh Meena said, ‘Preliminary investigation suggests it was a suicide bid, but the reason is yet to be ascertained,’ adding that more investigation is being conducted.