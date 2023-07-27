Alappuzha Medical College’s Recognition Suspended by National Medical Commission.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has suspended the recognition of T D Medical College, also known as Alappuzha Medical College, a renowned institution with 175 MBBS seats, due to “non-compliance” with set standards. The news came after a surprise inspection by an NMC team, which uncovered various lapses in infrastructure and staff shortage. The college authorities are assuring prompt corrective action and have already submitted an appeal against the suspension. Among the reasons listed for the suspension was the lack of an Emergency Medicinal Treatment facility and a shortage of faculty, especially Senior Resident Doctors.

The suspension has raised concerns among medical students, but the authorities are determined to rectify the situation urgently. They have stated that they are taking immediate action and documentation to address the highlighted issues. A senior official assured that the state government is also supporting their efforts, and they are hopeful to meet all NMC standards and restore recognition within a month.

Alappuzha Medical College offers a range of courses, including MBBS, post-graduate training in basic specialities (MD, MS, and Diploma courses), and super specialities (DM and MCh). Despite the setback, the college is working diligently to regain its recognition and continue providing quality medical education and services.