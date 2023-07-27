Day after Smriti Irani attack, Rahul Gandhi claims ‘PM’s ideology set Manipur on fire’

Rahul Gandhi responded to Union minister Smriti Irani’s accusation that he was responsible for ‘Manipur on fire’ in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday by questioning what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done for the state and asserting that it was his ideology that had caused the state to burn.

Rahul Gandhi questioned, in a video posted to social media, ‘Why is he not speaking about Manipur? This is so that it is clear that Narendra Modi ji is unrelated to Manipur.’

‘This is because Narendra Modi ji has nothing to do with Manipur. They know that their ideology has burnt Manipur,’ he added.

On Wednesday at the Rajya Sabha’s Question Hour, Rahul responded to Irani’s accusations.

Irani charged the opposition parties during her speech in the Rajya Sabha with not speaking out against atrocities against women in places where the BJP was not in power. Rahul Gandhi was then charged with ‘setting Manipur on fire,’ she continued.

‘When will you have the courage to tell us how women are raped in Congress-ruled states? When will you have the guts to tell how Rahul Gandhi put Manipur on fire? Do not cast aspersions on women ministers in this cabinet,’ she said amid loud cheers by her party’s MPs.