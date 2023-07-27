India to gather biometric data from Myanmar refugee migrants amid tension in Manipur

Anyone entering India from Myanmar would have their biometrics taken, according to government sources who spoke to India Today on Thursday. According to the source, this will assist the government in identifying immigrants who will be added to a ‘negative biometric list’ and prevented from later becoming citizens of India.

Additionally, work is being done to finish the fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border. The Manipur-Mizoram border has 10 kilometres of constructed fencing so far. The projects’ undertaking agencies have been told to finish the border fencing as quickly as possible.

This occurs in the midst of the continuous conflict between the Meitei and Kuki populations in Manipur. The Meitei community claims that Kukis ‘migrated illegally from across the Myanmar border and are occupying forest land in Manipur.’ In March of this year, a number of NGOs staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi to call for the adoption of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), with 1951 as the base year.

Kukis, however, contend that the subject of illegal immigration is a farce and that they have the necessary paperwork to demonstrate their citizenship. A protest march against the desire for reservations, eviction campaigns in forested regions, and Meiteis’ demand for ST status all contributed to the ongoing violence in the northeastern state.

To construct a buffer zone between the Kuki- and Meitei-dominated areas in the hills and the valley, as many as 35,000 security troops have now been deployed in the state.