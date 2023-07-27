Indian Railways extends trips of a special train: Details

Mumbai: Western Railways (WR) has decided to extend the trips of Train No. 05054/05053, the Bandra (T) – Gorakhpur Weekly Special train. The booking for the extended trips of Train No. 05054 will open from July 27, 2023. Passengers can make their reservations at the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters as well as through the official IRCTC website.

The national transporter also revised the coach composition of Train No. 12921/12922, the Mumbai Central – Surat Flying Ranee Express. The new coach configuration will be effective from July 27, 2023.

The Flying Ranee Express will operate with 2 AC Chair Car coaches, 10 Second Class Seating coaches, and 8 General Class coaches. The earlier coach composition of the Flying Ranee included 2 AC Chair Car coaches, 3 General Second Class coaches, 1 First Class coach, and 12 Double Decker non-AC coaches.

The 12921/12922 Flying Ranee Express is a daily superfast express train connecting Mumbai Central (MMCT) and Surat (ST). The train covers a total distance of 263 kilometers, in 4 hours and 40 minutes.