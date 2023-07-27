Italian parliament approves bill that criminalises the act of going abroad to have children through surrogacy

The Italian parliament has given its approval to a controversial bill that makes it a criminal offense for citizens to seek surrogacy abroad. The legislation, which has drawn significant criticism, targets Italians who engage in surrogacy and could result in severe penalties, including fines exceeding $1 million and up to two years in jail.

Currently, surrogacy is already illegal in Italy, and in-vitro fertilization (IVF) is limited to heterosexual couples only. The new bill aims to extend the ban on surrogacy to those who seek the procedure outside of the country as well.

The initiative was a key policy of the Brothers of Italy party, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and was supported by her far-right coalition partner, the League. Despite passing in the chamber of deputies with 166 votes in favor and 109 against, the bill still requires approval in the Italian senate before it becomes law.

Critics of the bill argue that it infringes on personal reproductive choices and has faced strong opposition. However, Eugenia Roccella, the families minister, praised the legislation, asserting that it places Italy at the forefront of protecting women and children internationally. She hopes that the move will ignite a global debate on surrogacy and eventually lead to its abolition.

Most Italians seeking surrogacy abroad are believed to be heterosexual couples who often keep the practice secret. Meanwhile, same-sex parents have faced difficulties under Meloni’s government, with local authorities being compelled to stop registering their children.

Critics of the bill argue that it diverts attention from more pressing issues in Italy, such as economic challenges and natural disasters. Some politicians have criticized the bill as a “legal disgrace” and have raised concerns about its practicality.

Opponents also point out that the legislation puts Italy at odds with other countries, as no European citizen should be convicted of an action that is not considered a crime either in the country where it takes place or under international agreements. The LGBTQ+ community in Italy is concerned that the government’s policies could undermine the rights they have achieved so far, given Meloni’s outspoken views against same-sex parenting and LGBTQ+ rights.