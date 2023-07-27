Japan Open: Lakshya Sen and Prannoy Reach Quarterfinals

Indian Shuttlers Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy demonstrated their prowess at the Japan Open, securing their spots in the men’s singles quarterfinals. Lakshya, a former World Championship bronze medalist and currently ranked 13th, dominated his second-round match against Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama, triumphing with a score of 21-14, 21-16 in a 50-minute battle.

Meanwhile, Prannoy, hailing from Kerala, engaged in an intense encounter against fellow Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth. After a fierce contest, Prannoy emerged victorious with a hard-fought 19-21, 21-9, 21-9 win in the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

The men’s doubles duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Shetty, who recently claimed victory at the Korea Open, also showcased their skills, advancing to the quarterfinals. They defeated Denmark’s Jepp Bay and Lasse Molhedge with a convincing 21-17, 21-11 performance.

However, India faced a setback in the women’s doubles category as the top-seeded pair of Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand lost to the world No. 7 pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida from Japan. The hard-fought match lasted nearly an hour, with the Japanese duo sealing their victory with a score of 21-23, 19-21.

In the spotlight, Lakshya’s match on Court 1 at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium showcased his early dominance in the first game, taking an early lead and widening the gap to 12-5. Though Tsuneyama made efforts to narrow the margin, Lakshya displayed resilience, securing the game with five consecutive points.

The second game saw a neck-and-neck battle till 6-6, but Lakshya’s determination prevailed as he surged ahead to 10-7. Tsuneyama fought back, but Lakshya’s composure led him to clinch victory with five consecutive points, concluding the match in 50 minutes. The Indian contingent continues to make their mark at the prestigious tournament, aiming for further successes in the upcoming rounds.