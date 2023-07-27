Kerala’s Coast Suffers Erosion as Shoring Up Plan Falters

The southwest monsoon brings unpredictable extreme weather to the Kerala coast, leading to turbulent seas that pose a threat to lives and property. Unfortunately, the defense against strong surges in vulnerable areas is inadequate, relying on ineffective measures like concrete blocks and sandbags, despite substantial financial investments. The government has recently announced projects worth Rs 5,300 crore to address the issue, but concerns remain about the delay in implementing these initiatives.

One such affected resident is Rosamma in Alappuzha, whose house was severely damaged by waves, leaving her family in fear of further loss. The lack of proper seawalls in areas like Ottamassery puts many houses at risk along the Alappuzha coast. Similar challenges are faced in Kollam, where groynes meant to protect the shoreline are causing problems for neighboring areas instead.

Other regions, such as Thrissur, Kasaragod, and Malappuram, have experienced failed attempts at preventing sea erosion, despite several projects being initiated. The erosion continues to cause damage and affect local communities. However, some success was found in Chellanam, where tetrapods were placed along the coast, preventing sea incursion on a significant stretch.

Experts highlight the need to consider the geography of each region while constructing seawalls and combating coastal erosion. Kerala ranks third among states facing significant coastal erosion, influenced by natural factors like wave direction, strength, wind, and rising sea levels due to global warming. Human activities like dredging, port and dam construction, and coastal sand mining have also contributed to the problem.

The state has allocated substantial funds to address the issue, with projects planned over five years, including the use of tetrapods and offshore breakwater systems. However, successful implementation and consideration of regional factors remain crucial for effective protection against sea erosion in Kerala.