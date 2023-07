Liquor shops to remain closed on these 4 days: Full list of ‘dry days’

New Delhi: Liquor shops in Delhi will remain closed for four days during the ongoing quarter ending September 31. . Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal of excise department for a ban on liquor sale on Muharram, July 29, Independence Day, August 15, Janmashtami, September 7, and Eid-e-Milad on September 28. The Delhi government declares dry days every three months.

Dry days:

July 29, Friday: Muharram

August 15, Tuesday: Independence Day

September 6, Wednesday: Janmashthami

September 19, Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 28, Thursday: Anant Chaturdashi & Eid-e-Milad

October 2, Monday: Gandhi Jayanti

October 8, Sunday: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)

October 24, Tuesday: Dussehra

October 28, Saturday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November 12, Sunday: Diwali

November 23, Thursday: Kartiki Ekadashi

November 27, Monday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25, Monday: Christmas