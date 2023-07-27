Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins Dh1 million

Dubai: John, a Filipino expat has won the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million in the 138th weekly draw of Mahzooz. He is the eighth Filipino Mahzooz millionaire. John is also the 53rd millionaire to be crowned by Mahzooz .

Mahzooz has given away more than Dh427 million in prize money to over 250,000 winners to date. Around 54,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been fortunate recipients of more than Dh67,000,000 through Mahzooz.

The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week. 30 participants matched 4 out of the following 5 numbers 3, 5, 11, 22, 48 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh6,667 each. 1,247 other winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and received Dh250 each. A total of 1,278 winners were awarded a total of Dh1,511,750 in prize money during the latest Mahzooz draw.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.