On July 29, 30, MPs from opposition INDIA group to travel to violent Manipur

Members of Parliament from the opposition coalition INDIA are scheduled to travel to Manipur on July 29 and 30 to investigate the situation in the wake of the current ethnic violence there.

A group of 20 opposition lawmakers will travel to Manipur this weekend to get a firsthand picture of the situation there, according to Manickam Tagore, the whip for the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

The leaders of the opposition have long wanted to go to the violent state. However, because of the state of affairs, they were not given permission.

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, had, however, already made a few trips to Manipur.

A few of INDIA’s 26-party coalition MPs would be included in the delegation.

The opposition has been calling for a debate on the Manipur issue in both Houses of parliament. Additionally, they have pushed for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the current state of affairs in the violent state.