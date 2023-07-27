Over ‘faux pas’ of no-confidence motion, Kharge contacts INDIA partners

Since the commencement of the monsoon session of the Parliament on July 20, the members of the newly formed INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) coalition have been criticising the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the unrest in Manipur. They have been protesting the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha and holding meetings every morning at the office of Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

The no-confidence petition against the Centre that was presented to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, however, caused an issue in the unity on Wednesday.

The no-confidence motion was sent to the office of the Lok Sabha secretary-general by Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, in the midst of the uproar. The INDIA leaders who assembled at 10 am for their normal meeting voiced their displeasure to Congress head Mallikarjun Kharge over the optics and the narrative that it was Congress’s decision after learning that Gogoi had submitted the notice at 9:20 am.

According to one leader, Gogoi should have been joined by the other 49 signatories in order to send the BJP-led NDA government a message of unity.

According to sources speaking to India Today, Kharge apologised to the leaders and gave them assurances that similar occurrences wouldn’t occur again. ‘Many leaders, including those from the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Shivsena (UBT), the Left, and the DMK raised the issue of Congress going alone to submit the notice. Kharge ji said there was some miscommunication, and I am sorry for it, and it was settled there,’ said a senior MP.

The AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other protesters approached party leader Sonia Gandhi at Gate Number One shortly after the Congress changed its path, and she was overheard saying, ‘We support you.’

To protest the government over the Manipur issue on Thursday, all of the INDIA bloc’s MPs donned black attire. Kharge spoke with the MPs who were gathered together next to the Gandhi statue during the House sessions’ adjournments. Instead of a 24-hour sit-in protest, he tried to convince them that they should confine their protest to the hours that the Houses are in session.

Sanjay Singh replied that Kharge was an older member of the ‘INDIA family’ and that he would follow his instructions.

The opposition bloc will need to work together to resolve a number of issues in the coming days, including the delegation of MPs to Manipur’s violent regions, the fight over the bill that will replace the Centre’s ordinance on Delhi, and the upcoming no-confidence vote in the government.