Reports: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to step down and his son Hun Manet to take over

During a speech on Wednesday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced his decision to step down from his position, and he stated that his son, Hun Manet, would take over as the new prime minister in the coming weeks.

Hun Sen revealed, “Hun Manet … will become the prime minister in the coming weeks,” and he specified that the new premier would be appointed on August 10.

Having governed the Southeast Asian country for nearly four decades, Hun Sen made this announcement just days after his ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) achieved a sweeping victory in the general election, facing little opposition.

Despite stepping down from the prime ministerial role, Hun Sen asserted that he would remain the head of the ruling party and continue as a member of the National Assembly.

According to his statement, the newly elected parliament is set to convene on August 21, and a new cabinet will be sworn in on August 22, as part of the transition process.