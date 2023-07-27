DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Reports: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to step down and his son Hun Manet to take over

Jul 27, 2023, 09:51 am IST
Hun Manet, a son of Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, shows a thumbs-up as he leads a procession to mark the end of an election campaign of Cambodian People's Party, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, July 21, 2023. Hun Sen says he is ready to hand the premiership to his oldest son, Hun Manet, who heads the country’s army. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

During a speech on Wednesday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced his decision to step down from his position, and he stated that his son, Hun Manet, would take over as the new prime minister in the coming weeks.

Hun Sen revealed, “Hun Manet … will become the prime minister in the coming weeks,” and he specified that the new premier would be appointed on August 10.

Having governed the Southeast Asian country for nearly four decades, Hun Sen made this announcement just days after his ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) achieved a sweeping victory in the general election, facing little opposition.

Despite stepping down from the prime ministerial role, Hun Sen asserted that he would remain the head of the ruling party and continue as a member of the National Assembly.

According to his statement, the newly elected parliament is set to convene on August 21, and a new cabinet will be sworn in on August 22, as part of the transition process.

