Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a negative note on July 27. BSE Sensex settled at 66,266.82, down 440.38 points or 0.66%. NSE Nifty closed at 19,659.90, down 118.40 points or 0.60% .

About 1722 shares advanced, 1735 shares declined, and 133 shares remained unchanged. The top losers were M&M, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, Nestle India and Britannia Industries. The top gainers were Cipla, Sun Pharma, Divis Labs, Apollo Hospitals and Bharti Airtel.

On the sectoral front, auto, oil & gas, bank and FMCG indices down 0.5-1% each, while pharma index up 3% and realty index up 2%. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.5%, while Smallcap index ended on a flat note.