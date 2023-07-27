Taliban express apprehension over neckties; claims that it resembles a Christian cross

The Taliban has once again displayed their disapproval of western clothing, specifically expressing concern over neckties, which they claim resembles a Christian cross, and have called for its complete ban in the country.

Speaking to reporters on July 26, Mohammad Hashim Shaheed Wror, the head of the Invitation and Guidance Directorate, a department that promotes adherence to Islamic principles, stated that wearing neckties goes against Sharia law.

In a speech broadcast by Tolo TV, Wror mentioned instances where Afghan Muslim engineers and doctors were seen wearing neckties, which he believed to be a clear symbol of the cross in Islam. He insisted that the tie must be broken and eliminated as per Sharia law.

Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, western-style clothing has been widely rejected by locals due to fears of Taliban reprisals. However, some professionals can still be spotted wearing collars and ties.

While the militant group has not yet imposed specific dress rules for men, they have taken action against those who wear attire that deviates from traditional Afghan clothing.

In the early days of their rule, there were reports of Taliban fighters publicly flogging Afghan civilians for wearing “westernized” clothing like jeans.

Several young Afghans shared their experiences on social media, recounting incidents where they were beaten and whipped by Taliban members for wearing jeans, accused of disrespecting Islam.

For women, the Taliban has mandated covering up with a hijab while in public. According to the dress rule, all female students, teachers, and staff must wear an Islamic abaya robe and niqab that conceals the hair, body, and most of the face. These garments are required to be black, and women must also wear gloves to ensure their hands are covered.

Failure to comply with the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Sharia law resulted in public floggings or executions for women.

Sharia is a religious law system based on the Quran and the hadiths, which are the words or actions of the Prophet Mohammed.

During the Taliban’s previous rule in the late 1990s, men were required to wear traditional robes, while girls were forced to wear burqas starting from the age of eight.