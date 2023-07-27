UAE Central Bank hikes base rate

Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has hiked the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF). The rate is increased by 25 basis points – from 5.15 to 5.40%. The new rate will come into effect from Thursday, 27th July, 2023.

CBUAE took this decision as the US Federal Reserve increased the Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) by 25 basis points.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for second day in a row

The CBUAE also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate.