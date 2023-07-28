Japan Open: HS Prannoy bows out

Tokyo: In badminton, India’s HS Prannoy crashed out of the Japan Open Super 750 badminton in Tokyo. The eighth seed HS Prannoy lost to World and Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen by ‘21-19, 18-21, 8-21’ in the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the day, akshya Sen entered the men’s singles semifinals. The 2022 Commonwealth Champion Lakshya Sen defeated Koki Watanabe of Japan by ’21-15. 21-19′ in the quarterfinals. Lakshya Sen had won the Canada Open Super 500 earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were crashed out of the event. The Indian pair lost to Olympic winners Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lan of Chinese Taipei by ‘15-21, 25-23 16-21’.