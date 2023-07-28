Lectrix launches LXS G3.0, G2.0 electric scooters in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Lectrix EV, the electric mobility arm of SAR Group, has introduced new e-scooter in India. The 2023 Lectrix LXS electric scooter is offered in two variants: LXS G2.0 and LXS 3.0. Bookings for vehicle are open and the deliveries will begin from August 16, 2023.

Lectrix has launched the new LXS G2.0 at Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of the LXS G3.0 are yet to be announced. First 10,000 customers will get the Lectrix LXS G2.0 at a special introductory price of Rs 97,999(ex-showroom). These e-scooters will be available in over 100 cities across the country.

The Lectrix LXS G2.0 gets a 2.3 kWh battery pack while the LXS G3.0 features a 3 kWh unit. They are claimed to offer a riding range of up to 80 km and up to 105 km on a single charge. These e-scooters get two riding modes: Eco and Power and have a top speed of up to 60 kmph.

The new Lectrix LXS e-scooters get telescopic front forks and coil spring shockers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by drum units at either end with CBS. They run on sheetmetal 10-inch wheels. The LXS electric scooters also features navigation assist, follow-me headlamp, keyless access, emergency SOS alert and more. The new scooters comes with 36 safety features, 24 smart features and 14 comfort features.