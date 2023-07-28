Mamata Banerjee Calls for dengue tests at Bangladesh border amid outbreak Concerns

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised concerns about the spread of dengue in the state, attributing it to neighboring Bangladesh. In a statement during an assembly session, she emphasized the need for increased border surveillance and suggested conducting necessary tests on individuals entering India from Bangladesh. Responding to queries about the West Bengal administration’s proposed testing measures, Bangladesh’s Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, currently in Kolkata, expressed no objection, stating that his government understands the need for precautions. Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi also took action by conducting a meeting with district magistrates and senior officials to assess the state’s preparedness to combat dengue during the monsoon season. This year, the disease has claimed the lives of four people, including a 10-year-old girl from Kolkata’s Picnic Garden area.