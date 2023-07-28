NIA arrests renowned doctor in ISIS module case

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a renowned doctor in connection with Maharashtra ISIS module case. The NIA arrested renowned anaesthesiologist Dr Adnan Ali Sarkar. He was taken into custody following raid at his Kondhwa residence in Pune. NIA also recovered several incriminating materials, such as electronic gadgets and several documents related to ISIS from his residence.

‘Dr Adnanali Sarkar (43) was arrested following raids from Kondhwa in Pune. The NIA seized several incriminating materials, such as electronic gadgets and several documents related to the ISIS, during searches at Sarkar’s Kondhwa house. The material exposed the accused’s allegiance with the ISIS and his role in promoting the outfit’s violent agenda by motivating and recruiting vulnerable youth. The NIA is committed to unearthing the full extent of the Maharashtra ISIS module conspiracy and will continue to probe diligently to bring all those involved to justice,’ said NIA in a statement.

This is the fifth arrest in the case. NIA had registered the case on June 28. On July 3, the NIA arrested Tabish Nasser Siddiqui from Mumbai, Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba from Pune, and Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Thane.

According to NIA, the accused hatched a conspiracy to further ISIS terrorist activities in the country.