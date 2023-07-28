Pakistan Prime Minister’s aide admits drones are dropping drugs in India

Lahore: A senior Pakistani officials has admitted that smugglers in Pakistan are suing drones for dropping drugs in India. Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, a close aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his special assistant on defence revealed this in an interview.

‘There have been two recent instances in which 10 kg heroin were tied to two drones and thrown. Agencies are working to stop this… This is why, when they get an intelligence, they shut off the connections (mobile signals).. This is a Rangers area. There are some sensitivities due to border regulations,’ Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said to Geo News.

Also Read: NIA arrests renowned doctor in ISIS module case

Khan is a politician from Kasur, a town in Pakistani Punjab. He belongs to the country’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N),and has served as the Member of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab thrice.

Indian security agencies have several times brought down a number of drones carrying drugs. Earlier this month, on July 21, BSF and Punjab Police troops recovered a drone in broken condition from the farming field near Mastgarh village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 2.35 kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

Big disclosure by PM’s advisor Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. Smugglers using drones In the flood affected areas of Kasur near Pakistan-India border to transport Heroin. He demanded a special package for the rehabilitation of the flood victims otherwise victims will join smugglers. pic.twitter.com/HhWNSNuiKp — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) July 17, 2023

On June 29, BSF troops recovered approximately 5.120 kg of suspected heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in farming fields of Village- Khalra in Tarn Taran district. Earlier, on June 24, the troops of the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone that had intruded into the Indian airspace in Punjab’s Tarn Taran sector.

On June 22, the BSF in Punajb’s Fazilka recovered a Pakistani drone and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border. BSF personnel in Rajasthan’s Bikaner recovered a Pakistani drone and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Rawla border.