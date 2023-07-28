Upon rejection of marriage proposal, cousin of Delhi student planned murder

A college student was killed on Friday after being struck with an iron rod at a park in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. The woman had gone to the park, according to the police, to meet her cousin, who was later detained in connection with the woman’s slaying.

The woman, Nargis, and the accused, Irfan, were allegedly dating, according to the preliminary investigation. But Nargis’s family had reportedly refused to consent to their union, which prompted Irfan to brutally kill her.

The authorities claim that Irfan had made plans to murder Nargis three days prior. He knew that Nargis frequently passed through Malviya Nagar park on her way to her stenography training since he was aware with her routine, according to the police.

He allegedly contacted her on the day of the murder in an effort to restart their romance. The police claimed that when she refused, he allegedly struck her with an iron rod.