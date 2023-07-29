14 injured, 4 electrocuted, during Muharram parade in Jharkhand

In Bokaro, Jharkhand, on Saturday, four men were electrocuted and 13 others were hurt while participating in a Muharram procession.

A explosive resulted from the ‘Tazia’ coming into touch with an 11,000 high-voltage tension line during the incident.

All those injured were sent right away to the Bokaro Thermal DVC Hospital for treatment after the incident.

Nine of the 13 people were believed to be in critical condition. The reason of the explosion was being looked into by the authorities.