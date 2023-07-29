4 exercises to lower liver inflammation

The liver is one of the largest and most vital organs. It is responsible for detoxifying our system but also plays a significant role in regulating weight.

Liver is a multi-functional organ involved in numerous metabolic processes. One of its primary functions is to metabolize fat and produce energy. When the liver is healthy, it efficiently breaks down and removes excess fat from the body. However, an unhealthy liver can lead to various issues, including the accumulation of fat in the liver itself, a condition known as Fatty Liver disease.

Exercises for liver:

Cardiovascular Exercises: Activities that get your heart rate up are beneficial for the liver and weight loss. Cardio exercises like running, swimming, dancing, and aerobics help burn calories, reduce fat accumulation, and improve liver function.

Strength Training: Building lean muscle mass through strength training can enhance your metabolism. A higher metabolic rate means your body burns more calories throughout the day, which aids in weight management.

Yoga and Pilates: These low-impact exercises focus on stretching, core strength, and balance. They can reduce stress, improve digestion, and indirectly support liver health and weight management.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): HIIT comprises short, intense bursts of exercise interspersed with brief recovery periods. This workout style can boost metabolism and improve liver function while promoting weight loss.