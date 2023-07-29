Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of pilgrims leaves Jammu

More than 2,000 pilgrims set out on the annual Amarnath pilgrimage from Jammu city to the base camps in Kashmir. This batch, consisting of 87 vehicles, departed early on a Saturday morning, marking the lowest number of Lord Shiva devotees since the yatra began on June 30. The pilgrimage lasts for 62 days and originates from the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in Kashmir.

Thus far, around 3.78 lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine, situated at an altitude of 3,880 meters in the south Kashmir Himalayas. The shrine houses a naturally formed ice-shivling, which has now melted completely, possibly contributing to the declining number of pilgrims. Nevertheless, approximately 7,000 devotees still visit the cave shrine daily to offer their prayers.

The 27th batch, comprising 2,050 pilgrims, including women, children, Sadhus, and Sadhvis, departed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp. The convoy, escorted by security personnel, left between 3.30 am and 3.45 am. While 1,442 pilgrims are taking the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route, 608 yatris are undertaking the 14-km Baltal route.