Car crashes into Kerala Governor Arif Khan’s convoy, at Noida

New Delhi: A car crashed into the convoy of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Noida on Saturday. The event happened around 10 pm, as Governor was heading from Noida to New Delhi.

A black Scorpio with a UP registration number plate allegedly attempted to smash into the Governor’s convoy. The car travelling in the opposite direction reportedly performed an abrupt turn and attempted to collide with the side of Governer’s vehicle. After the event, the Governor was safely shifted to Kerala House in New Delhi. Noida Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.