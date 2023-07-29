CBI taken over investigation of Manipur viral video case, FIR filed

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally took over the investigation into the viral video of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur on Saturday. The investigation agency filed a FIR in the case.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the investigation into the Manipur viral video will be handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The administration also stated that it had a ‘zero-tolerance policy’ regarding crimes against women and requested that the trial be held outside of Manipur.

The Centre stated in an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla that the decision to refer the issue to the CBI was decided after discussing with the Manipur administration.