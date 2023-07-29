Delegation of 21 Indian MPs, including 3 from Kerala, heads to Manipur

A delegation comprising 21 MPs from the INDIA bloc embarked on a two-day visit to Manipur with the primary goal of firsthand assessment and proposing solutions to the state’s violence-ridden issues. The delegation aims to gain a comprehensive understanding of the ground situation and make recommendations to the government and Parliament for resolving the problems faced by the violence-hit state.

Among the delegation, three MPs from Kerala – NK Premachandran (RSP), A A Rahim (CPM), and E T Mohammed Basheer (IUML) – along with Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal (NCP) are part of the mission. Their inclusion reflects the broader representation from different regions of India in the delegation.

Prior to their visit, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, demanded an inquiry under a retired Supreme Court judge into the Manipur violence. This inquiry is seen as a crucial step to delve into the root causes of the unrest and hold those responsible accountable.

During a press conference, Congress MP and Rajya Sabha whip Naseer Hussain revealed the delegation’s plan to visit affected areas, relief camps, and hold discussions with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey. These engagements aim to provide the delegation with a comprehensive overview of the situation and the challenges faced by the people of Manipur.

NK Premachandran, the leader of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), emphasized the delegation’s intent to gain firsthand information about the state’s situation and offer recommendations to the government and Parliament. The delegation also expressed interest in understanding the root causes of the violence and participating in discussions for peace in Manipur.

The delegation’s visit also holds a crucial significance in terms of political representation, with members from 16 different parties participating in this initiative. The list includes prominent figures like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC’s Sushmita Dev, JMM’s Mahua Maji, DMK’s Kanimozhi, NCP’s Mohammad Faizal, and others.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized the BJP, accusing them of downplaying the situation in Manipur and urged for an inquiry under a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the failures of the state government and access to weapons. This call for an inquiry highlights the importance of seeking transparency and accountability in the handling of the situation.

The visit comes amidst the backdrop of ethnic strife in Manipur, which has resulted in more than 160 fatalities since May 3. The opposition had previously sought permission to visit the state but was denied due to the situation’s sensitivity. The delegation’s arrival in Manipur signals a significant step towards addressing the ongoing issues and advocating for peace and stability in the region.