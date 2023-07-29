Delicious and Nutritious Sambhar Rice Recipe

Sure! Here’s a simple and delicious Sambhar Rice recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup basmati rice (or any long-grain rice)

– 1 cup toor dal (split pigeon peas)

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 1 medium-sized tomato, chopped

– 1 small carrot, diced

– 1 small potato, diced

– 1 drumstick, cut into pieces (optional)

– 1/2 cup chopped mixed vegetables (beans, peas, etc.)

– 2 tablespoons Sambhar powder (store-bought or homemade)

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon tamarind paste or pulp

– 1 tablespoon cooking oil

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

– Few curry leaves

– Salt to taste

– Water

Instructions:

1. Wash the rice and dal separately under running water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice and dal in water for about 30 minutes.

2. In a pressure cooker, add the soaked rice and dal with 4 cups of water. Add turmeric powder and a pinch of salt. Pressure cook for about 3-4 whistles or until the rice and dal are cooked and mushy.

3. In a separate pan, heat the cooking oil. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Allow them to splutter. Add asafoetida and curry leaves.

4. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.

5. Now, add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.

6. Add the mixed vegetables, diced carrot, potato, and drumstick (if using). Cook them for a few minutes.

7. Add the Sambhar powder and mix well with the vegetables.

8. Add the tamarind paste or pulp and enough water to cover the vegetables. Let it simmer until the vegetables are cooked.

9. Once the vegetables are cooked, add the cooked rice and dal mixture to the Sambhar pot. Mix everything together gently.

10. Add more water if needed to achieve the desired consistency. Add salt to taste.

11. Let the Sambhar Rice simmer on low heat for a few minutes, allowing the flavors to meld.

12. Serve hot Sambhar Rice with a dollop of ghee (clarified butter) on top. You can also enjoy it with some papad or yogurt on the side.

Enjoy your homemade Sambhar Rice!