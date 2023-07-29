Dulquer Salmaan to star in upcoming multilingual film ‘Kaantha’

Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming multilingual film has been named “Kaantha,” as revealed by the producers. The movie, helmed by director Selvamani Selvaraj, known for the film “Nila,” is a joint venture between Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. This collaboration marks the first time the two stars are working together as producers.

The title announcement was made on Friday night, coinciding with Salmaan’s 40th birthday celebration. According to the makers, the film will showcase Salmaan in an entirely new and never-seen-before avatar, making it a significant project for the actor. He expressed his excitement for taking on one of the most challenging roles of his career in “Kaantha.”

Daggubati, the founder of Spirit Media, shared his vision of producing films with broad appeal across different demographics. He expressed enthusiasm for partnering with Salmaan and Wayfarer Films, as well as having director Selvaraj on board for this unique and promising venture. The story’s details, along with the cast, have been kept tightly under wraps by the makers.

Director Selvaraj expressed his delight in collaborating with both Daggubati and Salmaan, particularly highlighting Salmaan’s acting prowess as the centerpiece of “Kaantha.” He conveyed his honor to work with such talented and grounded individuals and bring this dream project to life.

Overall, “Kaantha” promises to be an exciting and eagerly awaited cinematic experience, offering something distinct and exceptional to Indian cinema audiences.