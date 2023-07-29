Explosion Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch Region

In the early hours of Saturday, a landmine detonated near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. Fortunately, officials reported no damage resulting from the explosion. The incident occurred at approximately 4 am amidst heavy rainfall, close to the Khokhri post in Terwan village, specifically in the Degwar area.

Following the explosion, Army troops promptly conducted a thorough search of the affected vicinity but found nothing of concern. The LoC’s forward areas are equipped with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, designed to deter terrorists from crossing into the Indian territory from across the border. However, at times, these mines can be triggered by environmental factors such as heavy rains or forest fires.

Such occurrences serve as a reminder of the challenges faced in maintaining security along the border regions. The authorities continually work to ensure the safety of civilians and military personnel in these sensitive areas. Although this particular explosion did not result in any damage, vigilance and precautions remain paramount to mitigate potential risks along the Line of Control.