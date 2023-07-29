Hoax bomb threat causes fear on Delhi-Jammu Rajdhani train

After receiving information alleging there was a bomb on the train, the Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express was thoroughly inspected at Haryana’s Sonipat railway station on Friday night, according to the police.

According to a Government Railway Police (GRP) official, the train arrived at the Sonipat railway station around 9:34 p.m. on Friday.

The official claimed that a bomb-disposal team and a dog team extensively checked the train.

He said that there was no explosive aboard the train.

At 1.48 am, according to the official, the train was permitted to leave the station.