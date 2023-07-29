India Reports 50 New COVID-19 Cases in Single-Day

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry of India reported a single-day increase of 50 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,456. The overall death toll from COVID-19 was updated to 5,31,915, as of 8 am. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has recorded a total of 4.49 crore COVID-19 cases. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at an impressive 98.81 per cent, as stated on the health ministry’s website. Notably, a significant number of 4,44,62,165 individuals have successfully recovered from the infection. The case fatality rate was reported at 1.18 per cent. In terms of vaccination efforts, India has administered a total of 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines as part of the nationwide vaccination drive. These figures highlight the ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic in the country.