Indian Missile Corvette ‘Khanjar’ to visit Trincomalee, Sri Lanka

The Indian naval ship ‘Khanjar’, a domestically built Missile Corvette belonging to the Khukri class, is scheduled to make a noteworthy three-day visit to Trincomalee, Sri Lanka’s eastern harbor, starting from Saturday. The primary aim of this visit is to foster people-to-people connections and acquaint the Sri Lankan populace with the Indian Navy.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo highlighted the visit’s significance, emphasizing the potential for collaboration between India and Sri Lanka in enhancing the capabilities of the Sri Lanka Navy. Strengthening maritime security in the region and addressing common challenges are key aspects of this cooperation.

During their stay, the ship’s Commanding Officer, NVS Phani Kumar, is expected to meet with the Commander of Eastern Naval Area, while also engaging in professional interactions on topics like VBSS (Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure), gunnery, and missile operations.

In a bid to familiarize local communities with the Indian Navy and its capabilities, the ship will be open for visits by school children on July 30 at Trincomalee Port. Furthermore, the public is also invited to visit the ship on the same day.

Apart from these interactions, the ship has planned additional activities such as conducting a Yoga Session, participating in Beach Cleaning, and visiting a Special School in Trincomalee.

On July 31, after its departure, the ship is slated to engage in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with a Sri Lanka Navy Ship off Trincomalee, further enhancing the bilateral cooperation between the two naval forces.