Lakshya Sen bows out in semifinals of Japan Open Super 750

Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen put up a valiant fight but eventually succumbed to a three-game defeat against fifth-seeded Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the semifinals of the Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament. The match, held on Saturday, was a thrilling contest lasting one hour and six minutes. Despite his efforts, Lakshya, ranked 13th in the world and a 2021 world championship bronze medalist, couldn’t secure victory against the 9th-ranked Christie.

Unfortunately, Lakshya’s exit from the tournament marked the end of India’s challenge at the Japan Open. Prior to this event, the 21-year-old shuttler from Almora had tasted success by clinching the Canada Open Super 500 earlier in the same month.

Despite the semifinal loss, Lakshya’s performances and achievements on the international badminton circuit have showcased his talent and potential as a top-notch player. His journey remains a source of inspiration for badminton enthusiasts in India, and he continues to be a promising contender for future tournaments.