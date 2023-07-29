NMC directs health Institutions to form Sexual Harassment Probe Committees

The National Medical Commission has issued a directive to all health institutions, including medical colleges, to establish sexual harassment probe committees in adherence to the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act. In a letter to these institutions, the Commission referred to the directions of the Supreme Court regarding the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act 2013. The directive requires all medical colleges and health institutions to promptly verify if they have constituted Internal Complaints Committees (ICCS), Local Complaints Committees (LCS), or Internal Complaints Committees (ICs) in accordance with the provisions of the POSH Act.

Additionally, they must ensure that the composition of these committees strictly aligns with the Act’s requirements. Furthermore, the institutions must make essential information readily available on their websites, including details of the designated personnel’s contact information, the procedure for submitting online complaints, and the relevant rules, regulations, and internal policies, which should be updated regularly. This step aims to ensure a safe and conducive work environment for women in these medical establishments.