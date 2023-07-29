Nurses in Thrissur protest today, critical care units excluded from strike

The United Nurses Association (UNA) in Thrissur decided to exclude critical care units from their district-wide strike after a call from Thrissur Collector VR Krishna Teja IAS. The strike was initially called in response to the alleged assault of female nurses at Nyle Women’s and Children’s Speciality Hospital.

Jasmin Shah, national president of UNA, stated that the Collector agreed to address their grievances on Sunday. The association continues to demand the arrest of Dr. Aloke VR, the hospital’s managing director, who is accused of assaulting nurses during a conciliation meeting over wages.

Despite the exclusion of critical care units, UNA plans to proceed with a protest match to Thrissur Collectorate from West Fort Hospital on Sunday, as they seek justice for the affected nurses.

Earlier that day, nurses from across Thrissur staged a protest march from West Fort Hospital to Dr. Aloke’s residence.