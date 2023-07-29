Rahul Gandhi’s second edition of Bharat Jodo Yatra to cover more districts in UP

The dates for the second edition of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra have yet to be confirmed, but UP Congress leaders assert that the former party president will spend considerable time in the state, covering more districts in the upcoming leg. The yatra’s second phase is expected to take place a few months before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The party sources in UP reveal that the route map for the yatra, which is likely to begin either on August 15 (Independence Day) or October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary) from Porbandar in Gujarat, is currently under finalization. The journey is anticipated to culminate in Agartala, the capital of Tripura in the northeast.

During the first edition of the yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, Gandhi walked for 136 days, but he only covered three districts in western UP during a brief two-day stay in the state in early January. The party leaders and workers in UP have urged him to allocate more time to cover additional districts in the politically crucial state during the upcoming second edition of the yatra, which had concluded in Jammu and Kashmir during its first phase.