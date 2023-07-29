Strong earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres.

This was the third quake at the islands this year. Earlier in January this year, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hit the Andaman Sea of Andaman and Nicobar islands. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was 77 kilometres in depth.

A magnitude 5 earthquake jolted the Nicobar region of the islands in March this year. The National Centre for Seismology had said that the quake was at a depth of 10 km.

Last year, the islands had endured 22 earthquakes in a span of 24 hours ranging from 3.8 magnitude to 5 magnitude.