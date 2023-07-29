Tea production in June declined by 3.7%, reaching a total of 137.85 million kg

In June of this year, tea production decreased to 137.85 million kilograms, compared to 143.12 million kilograms in the same month of 2022, according to provisional data from the Tea Board. This represents a decline of approximately 3.7% in the volume of tea production for June 2023. In terms of regions, North India contributed 109.70 million kilograms, while South India produced 28.15 million kilograms during the same period.

In North India, Assam’s tea production amounted to 63.51 million kilograms in June 2023, down from 75.16 million kilograms in the previous year’s corresponding month. West Bengal, another major producer in North India, saw a slight increase in production, reaching 42.64 million kilograms this June, compared to 40.42 million kilograms in June 2022.

The decline in tea production has been attributed to unfavorable weather conditions and pest attacks in the gardens, as per sources at the Indian Tea Association (ITA).